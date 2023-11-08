Skip to Content
Toy gun found on Chaparral High School campus, safety procedure lifted

today at 3:30 PM
Published 3:38 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Things are back to normal at Chaparral High School after officials issued a temporary hold procedure when they found an unattended "gun" on campus.

Dona Ana Sheriff's Deputies started investigating just after 1 p.m. and determined the "gun" was just a toy.

School administrators had initially placed the school on hold when the toy was discovered. That has since been lifted.

The Gadsden Independent School District says that it takes this situation seriously.

ABC-7 is working to learn what led up to the toy arriving on campus, who brought it on campus, and whether any charges could be filed.

Check back for more details.

