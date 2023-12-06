New Mexico Congressmen announce 26 F-16 fighter jets to be permanently based at Holloman AFB

ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico Senators Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján and Congressman Gabe Vasquez announced the arrival of 26 F-16 fighter jets at Holloman Air Force Base. The jets will be permanently based at Holloman.

“Holloman Air Force Base is a national leader in training America’s fighter pilots, and this final decision to base a permanent F-16 training mission affirms it,” said Heinrich. “I have worked for years to move these F-16s to Holloman, extolling its unmatched airspace and a surrounding community that is ready and eager to support new squadrons, service members, and families."

Congress says the new squadron will help address the Air Force's fighter pilot shortage. The move has been in the works for awhile. Heinrich helped find the resources to relocate F-16 training squadrons to Holloman in 2017. The delegation fought for several more years until the military agreed to relocate the squadrons to the Alamogordo base.