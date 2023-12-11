Las Cruces appoints new police chief

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The City of Las Cruces appointed Jeremy Story police chief, effective December 17, 2023.

Story has served as interim chief since July. Former Chief Miguel Dominguez retired earlier this year. Story served as Deputy Chief of Operations prior to his stint as interim chief.

“I am humbled by the opportunity to lead the Las Cruces Police Department," Chief Story is quoted as saying in a news release sent out by the city Monday evening. "I have seen so much growth in our staff over the past few years, and we are more committed than ever to continue that progress. These men and women do amazing work every day. We look forward to finding ways to highlight our positive interactions with the public and build even stronger connections."

“I have full confidence in Chief Story," said Las Cruces City Manager Ifo Pili. "His outstanding leadership, extensive experience and commitment to excellence made him the ideal choice to lead the department into the future. I am most excited about his commitment to strong community engagement and a positive working environment for our officers."

