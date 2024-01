LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- From 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. teens can visit the Thomas Branigan Memorial Library to create their own Zine, which is a form of magazine.

The zines will be open to all forms of expression, drawing, writing, poetry, photography. This program is free and open to teens 12 to 18 years old. The program will be available January 8th, January 22nd and January 29th.