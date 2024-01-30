Fort Bliss explosives disposal unit responds to storage unit in Las Cruces, portion of Sonoma Ranch Blvd. closed

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Las Cruces Police Department has temporarily closed a potion of Sonoma Ranch Blvd. on the east mesa of Las Cruces while an explosives disposal unit from Fort Bliss responds to a storage unit.

It's taking place at Sonoma Storage at the 3400 block of North Sonoma Ranch Blvd.

The road is closed from Sedona Hills Pkwy to Rinconada Blvd.

DACC's East Mesa Branch and Camino Real Middle School have been placed on lockdown as a precaution.

