NMSU graduate workers to rally over alleged contract violations by university

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- NMSU graduate workers and union members will rally at New Mexico State University Tuesday amidst a state labor board hearing that is dealing with alleged union contract violations and grievance process violations.

The NMSU Graduate Workers' Union alleges that NMSU hasn't trained supervisors that oversee the 900+ graduate workers at the university in grievance processes or in the union's contract.

In a press release, the NMSU GWU says that despite not being recognized as workers by the university, their union became officially contracted in 2023, but has dealt with "numerous" contract violations since from administration.

The union says multiple grievances that were filed due to these contract violations have not been resolved, forcing the union to escalate to the state labor board.

Tuesday's hearing from the state labor board will "determine the university’s accountability for abiding by the mutually negotiated grievance process that is contracted until 2025."

ABC-7 has reached out to NMSU for a comment regarding the grievances.

The rally will take place at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in front of Hadley Hall on NMSU's main campus.