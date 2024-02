LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Friday is the final day of House of Grafix's fundraiser for Officer Jonah Hernandez, who was stabbed and killed on Sunday, February 11th.

The fundraiser began on Tuesday at 10 a.m., it will end Friday at 3 p.m.

The company is selling stickers of Officer Hernandez's patch details.

House of Grafix stated on their Facebook, if a customer can't make it in person, orders can be made online.