New Mexico

Wanted man barricades himself inside house north of Las Cruces

Published 6:50 PM

DONA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico State Police report that a man wanted in Colorado barricaded himself inside a house on St. Michael's Road north of Las Cruces Thursday afternoon.

U.S. Marshals tried to serve a warrant, but the man would not come out of the house. They called in officers from several law enforcement agencies to help.

Officers took the man into custody around 6 p.m. They took him to the hospital for evaluation and will soon put him into jail, according to NMSP officials.

In addition to the charges he already faced in Colorado, the man now faces additional charges in New Mexico, according to officials.

The area has already been cleared of all law enforcement presence. ABC-7 is working to learn more details, including the man's name, the charges he faces, and what led up to his arrest.

