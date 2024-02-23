Police: Suspect used propane torch to avoid arrest in Las Cruces

DONA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- In court documents obtained by ABC-7, New Mexico State Police identify the man who barricaded himself inside an RV parked at a house north of Las Cruces as Tyler Hanson.

The investigator stated in the documents that Hanson is wanted in Colorado on multiple counts, including violation of a protection order, stalking, and domestic violence.

The investigator reported that when he entered the RV, Hanson was squatting and using a propane torch. Officers called in the SWAT team to get Hanson out of the RV.

Now, in addition to the charges he faces in Colorado, Hanson also faces a count of assault against a police officer in New Mexico.