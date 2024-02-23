Skip to Content
New Mexico

Police: Suspect used propane torch to avoid arrest in Las Cruces

Dona Ana County Detention Center
By
New
Published 10:51 AM

DONA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- In court documents obtained by ABC-7, New Mexico State Police identify the man who barricaded himself inside an RV parked at a house north of Las Cruces as Tyler Hanson.

The investigator stated in the documents that Hanson is wanted in Colorado on multiple counts, including violation of a protection order, stalking, and domestic violence.

The investigator reported that when he entered the RV, Hanson was squatting and using a propane torch. Officers called in the SWAT team to get Hanson out of the RV.

Now, in addition to the charges he faces in Colorado, Hanson also faces a count of assault against a police officer in New Mexico.

Article Topic Follows: New Mexico

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sam Harasimowicz

Sam Harasimowicz is a reporter, producer and one of the anchors of ABC-7’s weekend evening news programs

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content