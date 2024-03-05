New Mexico becomes fourth U.S. state to enact Clean Fuel Standards, drawing criticism

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico became the fourth U.S. state to enact Clean Transportation Fuel Standards, after Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed House Bill 41 into effect Tuesday.

According to a press release sent out by the governor's office, "HB41 allows producers and importers of low-carbon transportation fuels to generate clean fuel credits to sell to producers and importers of high-carbon transportation fuels. HB41 then directs the emissions of transportation fuels in New Mexico to decrease over time."

“Clean fuel standards not only decrease emissions and move us toward our climate goals, but also diversify our economy and attract new businesses to our state,” said Lujan Grisham.

The governor's office said this could bring at least 1,600 full-time jobs and, and 2,300 construction jobs.

But the law has already drawn criticism. The nonprofit Power the Future said this will increase gas prices across the state.

“It’s clear that Governor Lujan Grisham took a look at California’s highest gas prices in the nation and decided that’s what she wants for New Mexico’s families,” said Larry Behrens, Communications Director for Power The Future. “As a national leader in oil production, New Mexico’s leaders should do all they can to support our energy industry. Instead, Santa Fe politicians want to copy failed policies that punish families by driving up prices.”

According to AAA, the three states that have similar fuel standards -- California, Oregon, and Washington -- pay on average $4.28 per gallon. That's nearly a dollar more than the national average.