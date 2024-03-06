City of Anthony Board of Trustees to Vote to require Mayor Murillo to reimburse the City of Anthony

El Paso (KVIA-TV) –During last week's meeting, fellow council members voted to put a stop to funds that Mayor Murillo has been utilizing for her defense counsel in a lawsuit filed to remove her from office, as well as a lawsuit that Mayor Murillo initiated against Mayor Pro Tempore Gabriel I. Holguin back in 2023. According to Trustees, Mayor Murillo has used over $24,000.00 of unapproved funds in one litigation matter, however, it is unclear how much Mayor Murillo has spent on the other matter. During this upcoming meeting, the Anthony City Council will vote on a matter to require Mayor Murillo to pay back those funds.

Additionally, it is reported that Mayor Murillo removed public comment during the upcoming meeting.

Subsequently, the City Council will vote on the renewal/termination of their City Manager's contract during the upcoming meeting. City Manager Mario Juarez-Infante has been with the City of Anthony since 2022 when Council members voted to terminate the then-city manager, Oscar Dominguez. Mr. Juarez-Infante is the full-time city manager for the City of Sunland Park and is currently working part-time at the City of Anthony with an annual salary of $75,000.00.

"It is time that those that have caused injustice to the Anthony community get held accountable. Anthony not only deserves leaders that represent them correctly, but they deserve better" said Mayor Pro Tempore Gabriel I. Holguin.

The Board is set to vote on these matters at tomorrow's regular meeting, March 06, 2024, at 6:00 PM.