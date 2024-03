LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Two travel trailers burned outside of a Las Cruces house this week.

Las Cruces firefighters extinguished the blaze in about 30 minutes.

Officials say the fire started near unoccupied structures and no one was injured.

Officials are still estimating the cause and cost of the damage.

Two people live on the property and they were displaced by the fire.

This happened on the 1300 block of McFie Avenue.