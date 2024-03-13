Skip to Content
Las Cruces jury finds mom not guilty in connection to son’s mauling death

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Danika Jackson, the mom whose son died after he was mauled by dogs at his grandmother's Don Ana County home in 2021, was found not guilty by a Las Cruces jury today.

Jackson and two other family members had been indicted in connection to the boy's death in August 2022.

Jackson was facing a charge of child abuse resulting in death. Her son, Avery Jackson-Dunphy, was flown to El Paso Children's Hospital in El Paso with wounds to his neck and chest, but he did not survive his injuries. The dogs were euthanized after the attack.

