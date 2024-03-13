Shaharazad Booth to run for Dona Ana County District Attorney

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Shaharazad Booth filed her candidacy for the Democratic nomination for Third Judicial District Attorney in Dona Ana County, New Mexico on March 12.

Booth is a former deputy district attorney, a current active member of the federal bar, and a private practitioner of criminal law. According to a news release, she has received the Domestic Violence Prosecutor of the Year Award.

"Recent events underscore our need for a new energy and a return to the principles of fairness, integrity, and accountability," said Booth in a news statement. "Our community deserves effective change."

Booth will face Incumbent Gerald Byers, as well as Ramona Martinez, Pedro Pineda, and Fernando Macias in the Democratic primary. The winner of the Democratic primary will go on to face Michael Cain, a Las Cruces Republican.