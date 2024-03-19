Skip to Content
New Mexico

35-year-old suffers serious burns in Las Cruces house fire

LCFD
By
Published 12:21 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Fire officials say a 35-year-old man suffered serious injuries in a fire on Parker Road this morning.

The blaze broke our around 6 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find a storage room on fire. The injured man had made it out onto the front yard. The emergency crews provided first aid and then rushed him to the hospital. He will likely to taken to the regional burn center in Lubbock, Texas, for advanced care, according to LCFD officials.

It took the firefighters five minutes to put out the fire. They are still looking into the cause of the fire and estimating the cost of the damage.

ABC-7 is working to learn more information.

Article Topic Follows: New Mexico

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content