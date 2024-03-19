35-year-old suffers serious burns in Las Cruces house fire

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Fire officials say a 35-year-old man suffered serious injuries in a fire on Parker Road this morning.

The blaze broke our around 6 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find a storage room on fire. The injured man had made it out onto the front yard. The emergency crews provided first aid and then rushed him to the hospital. He will likely to taken to the regional burn center in Lubbock, Texas, for advanced care, according to LCFD officials.

It took the firefighters five minutes to put out the fire. They are still looking into the cause of the fire and estimating the cost of the damage.

ABC-7 is working to learn more information.