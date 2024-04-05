500 students receiving free shoes at Santa Teresa Elementary School

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Beginning at 8:30a.m., close to 500 students will receive a new pair of name brand athletic shoes, socks and backpacks. The Braden Aboud Memorial Foundation is hosting its Spring B STRONG Shoe Giveaway on Friday, April 5, 2024. This year’s recipient is Santa Teresa Elementary School in the Gadsden Independent School District.

“We are so excited to provide shoes and other goods to the Falcons at Santa Teresa Elementary School,” said Cindi Aboud, Foundation Director. “In memory of our son, Braden, and in his spirit, we give every child at each campus a pair of new athletic shoes so they can compete at the best of their ability and to keep everyone on the same playing field.”

Every year, at least one elementary school is selected to be the recipient of the giveaway, and every student in the school “earns” a pair of shoes through the Earn It program by demonstrating good sportsmanship and character.