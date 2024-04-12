2024 County student intern program is now accepting applications

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Doña Ana County announce their student intern program is now accepting applications. They are offering the Summer Enrichment Internship Program for the fourth year in a row. This is in cooperation with the New Mexico Public Education Department (NMPED).

The internship is open to high school students aged at least 15 years old recent graduates. They state the selected participants will have the opportunity to engage in paid internships and their pay could be from $15 per hour, up to $2,400. The students who are 15 years old will need to complete a work permit as required by local regulations.

"This summer internship program is not just about investing in our future leaders; it is about empowering them to shape their own futures," Commission Chair Christopher Schaljo-Hernandez said. "Together, we're opening doors, fostering talent, and building a community where every young mind has the opportunity to thrive. We thank NMPED for entrusting Doña Ana County to once again offer this impactful program." The link for interested students and recent graduates to apply is here: www.donaanacounty.org/summerintern.