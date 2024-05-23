Skip to Content
New Mexico

CRRUA passes fifth water arsenic level test in a row

Published 4:23 PM

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Camino Real Regional Utility Authority (CRRUA) passed another arsenic water sample test. CRRUA says that is the fifth test in a row that it has passed.

Starting in December 2023, the utility faced a number of issues, including high arsenic levels in its water and allegations by state agencies that it was not properly upkeeping its arsenic treatment plant.

CRRUA says this latest result comes from a New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) approved lab called Eurofins Environment Testing. CRRUA says this latest test showed arsenic levels at three of the four treatment facilities.

                 Sample Location Arsenic Treatment Facility (ATF)Sample Result (ppb)Arsenic MCL10 (ppb)
Sunland Park (ATF)5.0Below MCL
Santa Teresa Community (ATF)2.8Below MCL
Santa Teresa Industrial Park (ATF)4.1Below MCL
Border Entry (ATF)Excluded       N/A

"CRRUA excluded the Border Entry ATF from its voluntary twice monthly testing this test period due to its continued meeting of all NMED requirements," a utility official said Thursday.

Emma Hoggard

