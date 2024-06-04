City of Las Cruces selects new Assistant City Manager

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- The city of Las Cruces has selected J.C. Borrego as the new Assistant City Manager.

This comes after Ikani Taumoepeau was appointed City Manager for the city back in April.

He'll begin his new role on June 16,2024.

Borrego is said to have served the as the city's Assistant Director of Human Resources. There he led the Classification and Compensation program, Benefits program, and HR Analyst team.

“I am happy to have J.C. join the City Manager's Office Team. He has only been with the City for a short time, but in that time he has made a real impact for employees and supported major City initiatives such as implementing a City-wide Class and Compensation review. We were lucky to have many qualified internal candidates, but J.C.’s diverse leadership experience across multiple operations in the State set him apart. I look forward to working with him more closely and serving our community, Adelante con Cariño!” said City Manager Ikani Taumoepeau.

Prior to working with the city Borrego worked with Sandia National Laboratories as a specialist in employee and labor relations. He was the former Deputy Cabinet Secretary and Human Resources Director for the New Mexico Environment Department where he managed multiple divisions.

Borrego is an alum of New Mexico State University.