New Mexico woman missing, state police fear she is in danger

OTERO COUNTY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico State Police are looking for 54-year-old Lori Burke, who was last seen at the La Familia Clinic in Chaparral on June 3, 2024.

Courtesy: NMSP

She was driving a 2004 maroon Toyota Camry and her direction of travel is unknown. Police say they do not know the license plate number. Burke was last seen wearing blue jeans. She is 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, according to police. They say she has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who knows where Burke is is asked to call the Otero County Sheriff's Office by dialing 911.