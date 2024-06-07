Sunland Park Fire Department using new ice bag technique to save those suffering from heat stroke

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The desert area surrounding El Paso, Texas and Sunland Park, New Mexico becomes a dangerous place when temperatures skyrocket.

ABC-7's Stormtrack Weather tracked temperatures reaching 108 on Thursday, June 6th, and are forecasting the heat to 106 degrees on Friday, June 7th.

In Sunland Park, first responders are sent out to dozens of rescues in the desert, especially in the summer, when the risk of severe heat-related illnesses increases.

SPFD Chief Daniel Medrano spoke with ABC-7 about a new procedure he and his team introduced this year, to try and save lives when people are showing heat-related symptoms.

Chief Medrano first learned of using zip-up bags filled with ice from a news article he read from Phoenix. He told ABC-7 after working with his medical team and doing more research, the process was introduced to his department.

The process involves a subject being laid on a stretcher, and cold water and bags of ice are placed on and all around the patient. The bag is zipped up, and firefighters continue to check on other vitals, like temperature and blood pressure.

Patients may remain the bag, as more ice may be brought in, for 10-15 minutes, possible more if necessary.

The time and the amount of water or iced used is all about what the patient may need to stay alive, according to Chief Medrano.