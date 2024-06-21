Skip to Content
New Mexico

Woman dead, child injured in US-70 crash between Ruidoso and Tularosa

TULAROSA, New Mexico (KVIA) -- 24-year-old Shannon Valdez is dead after state law enforcement officials say her car crashed on US Highway 70 between Ruidoso and Tularosa. A boy was also injured and rushed to an area hospital.

The crash happened when Valdez's car veered off the road, crossed the center median, and rolled several times. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, police say. They add that the severity of the child's injuries is unknown at this time.

