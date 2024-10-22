Gila monster stars on new New Mexico license plate

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- New Mexico has a new license plate that features the Gila monster.

The reptile appears on a yellow background alongside red lettering on the new plate, which benefits wildlife research, habitat enhancement, education, and rehabilitation projects by the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish's Share with Wildlife Program.

"The Gila monster license plate is the fifth wildlife art plate released by NMDGF and MVD in recent years, with quail, mule deer, Rio Grande cutthroat trout and roadrunner plates also available," a spokesperson with the New Mexico Motor Vehicle Division explained. "Proceeds from the plates go to Share with Wildlife, which funds innovative research, habitat enhancement and education projects conducted by universities and non-profit organizations to address the needs of the state’s Species of Greatest Conservation Need. Share with Wildlife funds also help support wildlife rehabilitation efforts by licensed centers across the state. The program has provided more than $2.2 million to such efforts over the past 10 years."

The Gile monster is an iconic resident of the American Southwest's desert habitats, officials say. The reptiles are rarely seen in public and spend most of their lives burrowing under the ground.

"As one of only two venomous lizards in North America, it uses its venom primarily for defense," the Motor Vehicle Division adds. "However, a component of its venom is also used by humans as a key ingredient in a life-saving medication for Type-2 diabetes."