Elephant Butte Irrigation District set to receive $15M in funding for USDA’s New Water Savings Commodity Program

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Elephant Butte Irrigation District is set to receive $15 million dollars in funding for USDA’s New Water Savings Commodity Program.

The District covers farmer's fields along the Rio Grande south of Elephant Butte, all the way to Sunland Park, NM.

12 states in the southwest will receive funds from $400 million set aside for this program from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Farmers who participate in the program will receive payments when they voluntarily reduce water consumption. This program could save up to 50,000 acre-feet in water usage across 250,000 acres of irrigated land in production.