Some Las Cruces residents frustrated over proposed expansion of housing subdivision near base of Organ Mountains

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A proposed zoning change off of Dripping Springs Road in Doña Ana County near the base of the Organ Mountains has some residents worried about the future impact to the environment and wildlife.

A public hearing notice was posted by the county back on August 20th, informing nearby residents about a hearing for zoning changes that would allow builders to move forward with the "next phase" of the Organ Mesa Ranch Subdivision.

According to the notice, the owners of two parcels of land, totaling nearly 200 acres, are requesting the zoning to be changed from "Low-Density Residential-Limited with Conditions" and "Rural Density Residential-Limited" to "Low Density Residential-Limited."

According to Doña Ana County Code, any single-family homes built on land parcels zoned as "Rural Density Residential-Limited" have to be built on lots of land no smaller than 5 acres.

In comparison, "Low Density Residential-Limited" zoning allows single-family homes to be built without that 5+ acre restriction, meaning more houses can be built closer together.

According to the public hearing notice, a total of 192 houses will stand in the Organ Mesa Ranch Subdivision if the next phase of construction is approved.

The plans have led some residents to create a petition opposing the zoning change.

Ania Parco, the organizer of the petition, says she's concerned about the impact new construction will have on the environment.

According to the county's zoning map, the easternmost boundary of the smaller 40.27 acre parcel of land is less than a mile away from the westernmost boundary of the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument.

"I see the Javelinas and all of the other animals," said Parco, who often cleans up trash from the area of the desert where the zoning change is proposed.

"Once they change the density, there will be no desert," she added.

"This [area, near Dripping Springs] is kind of a crossway between the lands. You see the deer, you see the bobcats, you see lizards, snakes, Javelinas. There are animals here," said Parco.

Parco says they already have a "good" amount of signatures on the petition, and says she won't have a problem getting "more than five-hundred."

She adds she intends to get as many community members as she can to show up to the upcoming Doña Ana County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, where the zone change proposal will be discussed.

The meeting will take place Thursday, September 12th at 9:00 a.m. at the Doña Ana County Government Building.

ABC-7 reached out to Doña Ana County District 3 Commissioner Shannon Reynolds for a comment, who represents the area where the zoning change is being requested.

He said he can't comment on the situation other than informing the public of when the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting will take place, adding "if I take a position at this point, then I will have to recuse myself if it ever gets appealed to our board."

ABC-7 also reached out to the the Friends of the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks, a non-profit organization that aims to "enrich [the] community and diverse cultures through advocacy, conservation and restoration of the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument as a premier example of America’s National Conservation Lands."

They told us that they're aware of the proposed zoning change, and are still working to learn more information about the situation.

They added they will not comment further until they have that information.