Former Dona Ana Sheriff’s deputy sentenced to 9 years for sexually assaulting arrestee in the back of his patrol car

DONA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A former Dona Ana County Sheriff's deputy was just sentenced to nine years in prison for sexually assaulting an arrestee in the back of his unit, then attempting to destroy the video of the assault.

Federal prosecutors say that on April 30, 2023 Michael Martinez arrested a woman suspected of drunk driving. After she received medical clearance, Martinez handcuffed the woman's hands behind her back, put her in the back of his patrol car, and sexually assaulted her, according to federal officials.

Courtesy: Dona Ana County Detention Center

After taking the woman to the Dona Ana County Detention Center, federal prosecutors say Martinez tried to destroy his patrol unit's DVR system, which contained a recording of the sexual assault.

Martinez pleaded guilty on April 23, 2024, federal officials say. After his nine years in prison, Martinez will go through three years of supervised release. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.