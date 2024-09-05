Governor breaks ground on new clinic offering abortions in Dona Ana County

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and local leaders just broke ground on a new reproductive health clinic in Dona Ana County.

Planning for the Center for Reproductive Health started in 2022 when the governor secured $10 million in capital improvement money to "help meet a sharply increased demand for reproductive services following the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision," a spokesperson for her office explained Thursday.

Since the Dobbs decision, more women have traveled to New Mexico for abortion care. Many travel from states such as Texas and Oklahoma that started restricting abortion access following the decision.

The governor's office provided the following list of services that will be available at the clinic.