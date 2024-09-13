CRRUA replaces filter media in arsenic treatment plants

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Camino Real Regional Utility Authority (CRRUA) finished replacing its filter media at the Sunland Park ATF on September 5, 2024.

New Mexico Certified Level 4 Operator in Water and Wastewater Eric Lopez replaced the filters, CRRUA said.

Media filters were all replaced at the Santa Teresa Industrial Park on July 27, 2024.

The filter media are river rocks, sand, and anthracite coal used to clean water by removing arsenic.

“Anthracite coal is part of the filtration process. It also helps with the taste of the water and controls odors," a CRRUA spokesperson explained. “The arsenic removal process using this media is equivalent to the way river water is purified in nature as it flows over rock, gravel. It’s a process used to remove naturally occurring arsenic in treatment facilities across the country.”

CRRUA was embroiled in controversy at the end of last year after Sunland Park and Santa Teresa water tested positive for arsenic. After that, the state started investigating CRRUA's operations and facilities.

The areas that received new filter media were identified by New Mexico's Environment Department as needing replacing. CRRUA says it is now 70% compliant with the state's deficiencies list.