Mescalero Apache Tribe member charged with sexual assault of a teenager

MESCALERO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Officials in New Mexico charged 35-year-old Thomas Lee Chaffins by criminal complaint on multiple counts of sexual abuse for sexually assaulting a teenager.

Chaffins, who the U.S. Attorney General for the District of New Mexico's Office describes as an enrolled member of the Mescalero Apache Tribe, appeared before a federal judge earlier this month and is now awaiting trial.

Federal prosecutors accused Chaffins of "engaging in sexual acts" with the teenager, who was allegedly intoxicated at the time.

Chaffins would face up to life in prison if convicted.