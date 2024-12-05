New Mexico launching mobile driver’s licenses and state IDs

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico is launching mobile driver's licenses and state IDs that can be added to Apple Wallet and Google Wallet.

"New Mexico mobile driver’s licenses and state IDs do not replace physical licenses or identification cards, as they are an optional addition to those credentials," state officials explained Thursday. "New Mexicans must still carry their physical licenses when driving."

The mobile IDs can be used at participating TSA checkpoints nationwide, at participating businesses and venues, at Apple Store locations, and in select mobile apps. The TSA checkpoints at the Albuquerque Sunport and the Lea County Regional Airport near Hobbs will accept the mobile licenses soon.

“Having a cell phone and mobile device with you at virtually all times is simply a fact of life these days. This new capability adds one more level of convenience for us all,” said Taxation and Revenue Secretary Stephanie Schardin Clarke.

Visit mvdonline.com to learn more.