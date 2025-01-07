Las Cruces man killed by police after making finger gun, according to New Mexico State Police

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) - A Las Cruces man prenteded to have gun before police shot and killed him, according to New Mexico State Police.

It happened Monday evening in Hobbs, New Mexico.

NMSP officers said they tried to pullover a white Doge Charger driven by 28-year-old Jesus Rubio of Las Cruces, but did not initially pull over.

Police said rubio eventually pulled over and open his door. Investigators said they told him to stay in his vehicle.

He ignored the officers' commands, got out of his car and held his right hand behind his back, police said.

According to NMSP, Rubio raised his arms as if pointing a gun as he walked towards the officers. That's when police fired at least one round, striking him.

Rubio was taken to the hospital, where he died.

No officers were hurt. Police said they didn't find any gun at the scene.

Police have not said why they were trying to pull Rubio over in the first place.

The identity of the NMSP officers will not be released until interviews are completed, polcie said. The officcers were placed on administrative leave, which is standard when they're involved in a shooting.