New Mexico sending firefighters to California

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The state of New Mexico announced it is sending five fire engines and 25 New Mexico firefighters to assist in fighting the California wildfires.

The departments participating are from Bernalillo, San Juan, and Los Alamos Counties, as well as the cities of Albuquerque and Santa Fe. The units and firefighters will leave for California on January 9 at 9 a.m.

The state of New Mexico is also warning residents that high winds and dry conditions make the state at high risk for fires as well. Residents are encouraged to clear dry brush from around their homes and keep anything flammable away from heat sources.