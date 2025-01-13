Mesilla Valley Balloon Rally returns

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- According to visit Las Cruces, from January 17-19 the Mesilla Valley Balloon Rally is taking to the skies again. This free family friendly event is kicking off at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17 at the downtown Plaza de Las Cruces. On Saturday the show continues, visitors can watch the beautiful balloons taking flight in the morning at 7a.m. from the southwest lot of the field of dreams, and in the evening starting around 5:30 p.m. the balloons will be showing off their colors. Sunday, the rally wraps up where visitors can wake up early and catch the sunrise flight at the Field of Dreams at 7 a.m.

Las Cruces native Christine Castillas, the lead organizer, moved back to the area in 2023 wanting to bring back the balloon experience.

“We are so excited to bring the official Mesilla Valley Balloon Rally back to Las Cruces,” Castillas

said.

The Mesilla Valley Balloon Rally started in 1977 with only 13 balloons. It's been 14 years since the balloons took the skies, with the last rally held in 2011.

Castillas and the MVBR organizers hope to keep the tradition going for the forseeable future.