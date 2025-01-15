Las Cruces girl crowned 2025 Teen Miss Earth USA

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- 15-year-old Las Cruces resident Jordyn Campion was just crowned 2025 Teen Miss Earth USA.

Campion, a sophomore at Centennial High School, competed at the annual national competition in Orlando, Florida earlier this month. She was one of a hundred girls and young women to participate.

A spokesperson for Miss Earth USA says that Campion is a member of the National Honor Society and the Centennial High Student Government, as well as a cross country athlete and competitive swimmer.

"Campion excels at balancing athletic and academic life while preparing herself to pursue a college degree in environmental law," the spokesperson explained.

Jordyn Campion (Courtesy: Miss Earth USA)

During the competition, Campion received the top score for formalwear and optional interview, excelled in activewear, social media, public speaking, and community service, and won a Beauties for a Cause scholarship, the spokesperson said.

"Campion advocates for environmental sustainability through her platform, Love Your Mother Earth. Through this initiative she strives to show others how easy it is to make a positive impact on the environment by incorporating simple, eco-friendly practices into everyday life."