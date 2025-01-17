Alcohol-related deaths decline in NM for 2nd year in a row, according to NMDOH

Las Cruces, NEW MEXICO (KVIA) -- According to the New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH), alcohol-related deaths decreased in 2023 for the second consecutive year. NMDOH released a report showing the decline from 2,274 at peak in 2021, to 2,067 in 2022 down to 1,896 alcohol-related deaths in 2023.

“The decline highlights the positive impact of targeted interventions, community partnerships and policy initiatives designed to address alcohol misuse,” said Miranda Durham, Chief Medical Officer for the NMDOH. “

NMDOH says New Mexico has historically had the highest alcohol-related deaths in the nation, with the most recent national data showing its rate was more than twice the national average. However, the state has recently achieved a decline. NMDOH says that alcohol-related deaths are more commonly a result of the chronic effects of alcohol, such as chronic liver disease and cancer. They also say that in 2023 these deaths happened about one and a half times more often than alcohol-related deaths from acute causes, like accidents or injuries.