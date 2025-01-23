City of Las Cruces hosting town hall for public safety

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The City of Las Cruces is hosting an interactive town hall to discuss changes needed to ensure public safety.

“The legislative session is about to start, and there is hope that meaningful change can happen with our community’s help,” said LCPD Chief Jeremy Story. “Waiting won’t work. It’s time to address crime, untreated mental illness and addiction.”

Las Cruces Police Department Chief Jeremy Story will begin the Town Hall Meeting by briefly presenting crime statistics from 2024. Information will also be presented on how competency, pre-trial detention and a lack of accountability have created a perfect storm in Las Cruces.

Las Cruces Police is encouraging residents and business owners to attend and provide feedback.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m. and is being held at Las Cruces City Hall. It is anticipated to last about 2 hours. ABC-7 will have details on the meeting during our 10 p.m. newscast.