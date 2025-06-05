Las Cruces approves funding for new bike infrastructure

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Crucens will soon see updates to city parks.

The Las Cruces City Council approved new impact fees to park development after a study found the need for additional funding to offer quality of life services to the community.

The park impact fees help fund capital improvements, which provide greater park capacity.

Council also approved a resolution that will let various city departments accept grant awards.

One will help the city develop a first of its kind bicycle park at the East Mesa Public Recreation Complex.