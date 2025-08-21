Skip to Content
New Mexico

Hydrant flushing could caused discolored water for Sunland Park neighborhood

CRRUA
By
Published 11:57 AM

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Camino Real Regional Utility Authority (CRRUA) says that Sunland Park Fire Department crews will conduct hydrant flushes and testing in an area of Sunland Park today.

See the area highlighted on the map below:

CRRUA says that the area shown on the map will be impacted. Adjacent areas could also feel the impact of the flushes, including discolored water caused by minerals in the distribution system that get stirred up during flushes.

CRRUA recommends that all residents wait for the water to clear before washing laundry. 

"The discoloration should disappear within 24 hours," CRRUA officials explained. "If it does not, flush cold water faucets for several minutes."

Article Topic Follows: New Mexico

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content