Hydrant flushing could caused discolored water for Sunland Park neighborhood

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Camino Real Regional Utility Authority (CRRUA) says that Sunland Park Fire Department crews will conduct hydrant flushes and testing in an area of Sunland Park today.

See the area highlighted on the map below:

CRRUA says that the area shown on the map will be impacted. Adjacent areas could also feel the impact of the flushes, including discolored water caused by minerals in the distribution system that get stirred up during flushes.

CRRUA recommends that all residents wait for the water to clear before washing laundry.

"The discoloration should disappear within 24 hours," CRRUA officials explained. "If it does not, flush cold water faucets for several minutes."