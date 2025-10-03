Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino to be sold for $183.7 million

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA)-- A company based in Pennsylvania, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc., or GLPI, is expected to buy the Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino for $183.75 million.

The deal is expected to close October 15, according to a news release from the company.

The casino has 737 slot machines and 12 electronic gaming tables on a 25,000-square-foot gaming floor, the company reported. It also has a 600-person ballroom. Plus, A 78-room hotel is operated by another company on the property.

The 157-acre facility also features a 1-mile thoroughbred and quarter horse racetrack, along with a 733-seat stadium for spectators, according to GLPI.

GLPI told ABC-7 it plans to continue operations at the facility.

“Through our acquisition of Sunland Park, we are again diversifying our property portfolio, while again supporting the growth strategy of an existing tenant, as we deepen our relationship with Strategic Gaming, a dynamic and growing gaming operator. This accretive transaction further strengthens GLPI’s reputation as the gaming landlord of choice,” said Peter Carlino, GLPI’s chairman and chief executive officer, said.

ABC-7 spoke to Greg Green, who has been training and racing horses at Sunland Park for about 25 years. He’s watched the once-bustling track grow quieter over time.

The racetrack and casino, which has been in operation for 65 years, was previously owned by the family of Stan Fulton, who died in 2018. Since then, Fulton’s children have taken over operations.

ABC-7 spoke to Greg Green, who has been training and racing horses at Sunland Park for about 25 years. He says the racetrack doesn't feel the same.

“The barn area is not full. The grandstand used to be packed. Nobody comes to the races. It doesn't seem like,” Green told ABC-7.

Some local business owners are wary of out-of-state ownership. One general manager of a nearby business said keeping ownership local might better serve the community.

“I feel that if it's a local owner, of course he’s going to want the best for the city and the state,” he said.

Still, there’s optimism that new investment, regardless of where it comes from, could revitalize tourism and boost the local economy.

“As long as they bring in more tourism … when there’s races, a lot more people come in,” the business owner added.

Green said there was a time when thousands of people would come from across the region to attend races.