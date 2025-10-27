Doña Ana County Commissioners sued over Project Jupiter support

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The New Mexico Environmental Law Center filed a lawsuit against the Doña Ana County Board of County Commissioners over their approval of three ordinances related to Project Jupiter, thew new data center planned for construction in Santa Teresa.

The center filed the lawsuit on behalf of the Empowerment Congress of Doña Ana County and two Santa Teresa Residents.

The lawsuit claims the three ordinances are unlawful. The first ordinance authorizes the county to issue $165 billion of Industrial Revenue Bonds as a tax incentive for Project Jupiter. The second ordinance allows the project to get funding from the New Mexico Local Economic Development Act (LEDA). A third ordinance provides LEDA funds for the project's anticipated permit fees. This is according to the New Mexico Environmental Law Center.

The plaintiffs are asking the court to review the County Board's adoption of the three ordinances, as well as a court order invalidating the adoption of the ordinances. They are also asking the court to pause the implementation of the ordinances for the duration of the lawsuit. The plaintiffs argue that the new data center will use a large amount of water and create a strain on area electricity grids.

ABC-7 reached out to Doña Ana County for comment on the new lawsuit. County staff said the were not able to comment on the legal action, as Doña Ana County has not been served with the lawsuit as of Monday.

"We do not have any information we can provide at this time," said a spokesperson for Doña Ana County.

Find the court documents with details of the lawsuit below.