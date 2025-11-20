CRRUA approves new rate structure that is expected to raise bills

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Camino Real Regional Utility Authority (CRRUA) Board of Directors approved a new rate structure that is expected to raise water and wastewater rates.

The Dona Ana County Commissioners Court approved the plan on November 14. The Sunland Park City Council still needs to approve the plan. The county and the city co-own CRRUA. In May 2025, however, Dona Ana commissioners voted to to terminate the agreement with Sunland Park that created CRRUA.

The county said in May that it had plans to work with Sunland Park to transition CRRUA and divid the assets and debt. At the time, the county did not say how long this process was expected to take, and it is now still ongoing.

CRRUA provides water and wastewater services to residents in Sunland Park and Santa Teresa.

This new rate plan is based on recommendations from a recent cost-of-service rate study conducted by an independent engineering group last year.

According to the proposed new rate structure, the average residential customer would pay about $6 extra a month for water and about $12 extra for wastewater.

Last month, ABC-7 reported that several residents were frustrated with frequent water main breaks.