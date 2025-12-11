Las Cruces Police make arrests in connection to alleged organized retail crime

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- This evening, Las Cruces Police say a woman was arrested in connection to an organized retail crime investigation that started back in August. 35-year-old Felicia Fae Peters of Farmington, NM, is charged with with a organized retail crime, shoplifting more than $2,500, and assault.

A 35-year-old man was also arrested on two misdemeanors.

Police made the search and arrest warrants today at a home on the 1600 block of Birch Court.

LCPD states that Peters would leave through a fire exit of retail stores in Las Cruces with large amounts of merchandise. She was allegedly assisted by others to escape. LCPD adds that the stolen merchandise would then be promoted on social media and sold to unknowing buyers. A social media account advertising the stolen merchandise was linked to Peters, according to police. LCPD estimates the stolen merchandise is valued at more than $10,000.

LCPD adds that Peters has a prior criminal history in the state, which includes felony convictions for violent and property crimes. Other people allegedly involved in the crimes have been arrested. LCPD expects more arrests.

LCPD is warning the community to not steal merchandise this holiday season; within the last two weeks, six people have been arrested on charges of shoplifting, criminal trespass, receipt and transfer of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine and violent offenses against law enforcement. Anyone with information on organized criminal activity is asked to call LCPD at (575) 526-0795, or Crime Stoppers of Las Cruces at 1-800-222-8477.