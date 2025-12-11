Skip to Content
New Mexico

Man who stashed meth in clothing hamper sentenced to 19+ years in prison

MGN
By
Published 10:24 AM

ANTHONY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Anthony, New Mexico resident David Amaya, 43, will spend the next 19+ years in prison for distributing meth and possessing a gun while trafficking drugs.

Court records state that in July and August 2024, Amaya sold meth to a controlled buyer from a trailer on his parent's property.

Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant on August 22, 2024. During the search, officers found a makeshift bathroom containing 1.18 kilograms of meth.

They found extra meth in a clothing hamper and under the bed. The officers also found two guns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Amaya pleaded guilty to intent to distribute meth.

Article Topic Follows: New Mexico

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.