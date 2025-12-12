Las Cruces woman arrested 95 times held without bond

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Judge Conrad Perea ordered Heather Croom, the woman who has been arrested in Las Cruces 95 times, held in jail without bond pending a trial. The judge made the decision based on Croom's extensive criminal history, as well as the nature of the charges filed against her, a spokesperson for the Doña Ana County District Attorney's Office.

Doña Ana County District Attorney Fernando R. Macias described Croom as among the most prolific offenders cycling in and out of the detention system. Macias says this order gives hope for a meaningful intervention.

Over several years, Croom has been arrested for a variety of alleged crimes, including exposing her breasts and genitalia in public spaces and defacing property by smearing feces on public windows. The spokesperson adds that Croom has also experienced violent episodes. She is accused of attacking and harassing people who walk into local businesses.

This order comes after Croom's most recent alleged crime. She is accused of battery upon a health care worker.

Several business owners attended Croom's hearing and testified that she had made a significant negative impact on their shops. One business owner spoke and said they are glad officials are making progress to get Croom the help that she needs.

“Heather Croom has been arrested 95 times, but officers and the community can breathe a little easier now,” said Las Cruces Police Chief Jeremy Story. “Thank you to the district attorney, his staff, the business community who testified, and Judge Perea for this outcome. Although there is still work to be done to ensure Ms. Croom receives the help she needs and does not continue to victimize our community, Las Cruces should be proud of its justice system today.”