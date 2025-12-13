Help name New Mexico DOT’s snowplows for 2026

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexicans are being asked once again to put their creativity to work, this time on the front of a snowplow.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation has launched its third annual Name a Snowplow contest, inviting residents to submit winter-themed or New Mexico-inspired names for state snowplows.

Submissions are open now through noon Friday, Dec. 26.

The top 12 names will be displayed on snowplows operating across all six NMDOT highway districts during the winter season.

“Our snowplow operators play an important role in keeping our communities connected and our roads safe during the winter months," NMDOT Cabinet Secretary Ricky Serna said.

“We're looking to New Mexicans for their flair, humor and originality to help give more of our snowplows unique names,” Serna said.

Entries must be no more than 20 characters, including spaces, and each person may submit only one name.

Vulgar, profane, inappropriate or politically inspired names will not be considered, and names previously selected by NMDOT are ineligible for the 2026 contest.

After submissions close, NMDOT’s communications team will narrow the list to 50 finalists.

The public will then vote on their favorites, with the top 12 names ultimately assigned to snowplows statewide.

Once a snowplow is named, it keeps that name for the duration of its service with the department.

Last year’s winning names included the following:

Snow Bueno, Snow Way, José! in District 1

Scoop Dogg and Chips & Que Snow in District 2

Alice Scooper and Taylor Drift in District 3

Red Chilly Brrrr ito and Blizzard of Oz in District 4

Blizzard Wizard and Clear o Pathra in District 5

En CHILL ada and Zia Later, Snow in District 6

The 2024 contest also produced playful entries such as Sleetwood Mac, Darth Blader, Walter Whiteout and Ctrl Salt Delete.

Transportation officials say the contest is meant to spotlight the work of snowplow operators while adding a lighthearted touch to winter road maintenance across the state.

Submissions can be made online at www.dot.nm.gov/name-a-plow/