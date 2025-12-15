Alamogordo man sentenced to 75 years in prison for child sex crimes

ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Prosecutors say that a judge sentenced Alamogordo resident John Nelson West, 58, to 75 years in prison for multiple child sexual abuse charges.

A jury found West guilty of five counts of Criminal Sexual Penetration of a Minor, one count of Criminal Sexual Contact of a Minor, and one count of Enticement of a Child on September 17, 2025.

The victim reported the abuse to law enforcement in May 2023, according to prosecutors.

“This sentence reflects the seriousness of these crimes and sends a clear message that offenses against children will be met with firm and meaningful consequences,” said the Twelfth Judicial District Attorney’s office. “Our office remains committed to protecting children and holding offenders fully accountable for the harm they cause.”