Anthony man sentenced to life in prison for child exploitation

ANTHONY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Anthony, New Mexico resident Othon Jorge Zamarripa, 35, was sentenced to life in prison for multiple child exploitation offenses. Zamarripa was found guilty in federal court in July 2025.

Court documents state that from 2018 to 2022, Zamarripa abused his position of trust as a caregiver to coerce minors into illegal sexual activity. Prosecutors say that Zamarripa used manipulation, physical abuse, threats, and online pornography to exert control and maintain secrecy.

Zamarripa was convicted on two counts of coercion and enticement of a minor. He received a life sentence due to the nature of the offenses, the length of time over which the offenses occurred, and the harm he caused, prosecutors explained.