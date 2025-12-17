Skip to Content
New Mexico

Family of fallen Las Cruces Police officer receive a mortgage-free home

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA)- Tunnel to Towers Foundation is providing a mortgage-free home to the family of Jonah Hernandez, a Las Cruces Police officer who was killed in the line of duty in 2024.

Officer Hernandez responded to a trespassing call where he was attacked by a suspect and stabbed multiple times, he later died from his injuries at a nearby hospital.

He was 35 years old and Officer Hernandez left behind his wife Yesenia Lopez and their two sons Sebastian and Joaquin.

Lopez said, "Nothing can take the pain of losing Jonah, but this has allowed me to focus solely on my boys, who need me present in their everyday life now more than ever.”

Tunnel to Towers Foundation provides mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and specially-adapted smart homes for severely injured veterans and first responders. To learn more information about Tunnel to Towers, click here.

Photo Credit: Tunnel to Towers

Armando Ramirez

