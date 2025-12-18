Top baby names of 2025 in New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Olivia and Noah were the most popular baby names in New Mexico this year. That is according to the new data released by the New Mexico Department of Health.

Find the complete Top 10 List of baby girl and baby boy names below:

For the first time in 11 years, Emma fell out of the top 10. State officials say the name was replaced by Aria, which is back after falling off the list in 2024. Sophia and Sofia, meanwhile, hold strong in the #3 and #4 spots respectively.

As for boy names, Liam, Mateo, and Ezra continue to be popular. The New Mexico list varies from the nationwide list, as it contains more names of Hispanic origin, such as Santiago.