Skip to Content
New Mexico

Judge orders Las Cruces murder suspect held without bond

MGN
By
Published 3:25 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A judge has ordered that Kenneth Perez, who is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after a November house party, be held without bond.

During Perez's detention hearing, prosecutors argued that Perez poses a danger to the community. The judge, who was especially appointed by the New Mexico Supreme Court to oversee this case, agreed with the prosecutors' arguments.

The house party happened on November 15, 2025.

Article Topic Follows: New Mexico

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.