Judge orders Las Cruces murder suspect held without bond

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A judge has ordered that Kenneth Perez, who is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after a November house party, be held without bond.

During Perez's detention hearing, prosecutors argued that Perez poses a danger to the community. The judge, who was especially appointed by the New Mexico Supreme Court to oversee this case, agreed with the prosecutors' arguments.

The house party happened on November 15, 2025.